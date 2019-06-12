Home
Warren MCNAMARA

Warren MCNAMARA Notice
MCNAMARA Warren Passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Pam. Much loved Uncle of John, Katrina, Robert, Julie, Sue-Ann, Andrew. Loved brother and brother in law of David and Christine (both dec), Betty and Harry (dec). Warren will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 82Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Warren's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore StreetWollongong on Friday June 14, 2019 at 10am



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 12, 2019
