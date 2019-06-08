|
|
LITTLE REV WARDLOW A S Passed away peacefully with his son at his side on Sunday June 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Hazel. Loved father and father in law of Matt and Jules. Much loved Grandpa of Joel, and Sammy. Wardlow will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends.
Aged 93 Years
In God's Care
Wardlow's funeral service will be held at Uniting Church, Manning Street Kiama on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019