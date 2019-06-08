Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Resources
More Obituaries for WARDLOW LITTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REV WARDLOW A. S LITTLE

Notice Condolences

REV WARDLOW A. S LITTLE Notice
LITTLE REV WARDLOW A S Passed away peacefully with his son at his side on Sunday June 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Hazel. Loved father and father in law of Matt and Jules. Much loved Grandpa of Joel, and Sammy. Wardlow will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends.



Aged 93 Years

In God's Care



Wardlow's funeral service will be held at Uniting Church, Manning Street Kiama on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.