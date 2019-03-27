Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Walter John GARVIE


1940 - 2019
Walter John GARVIE Notice
GARVIE (Wal) Walter John Passed away peacefully on 22nd March, 2019. Loving husband of Mary for 56 years. Devoted father & father in law of Rowena & Tony, Chadd & Kate, Danielle & Jamie. Supportive Pop to Dane & Britt, Chelsey, Sharnae, Zara, Jayden, Ruby and Logan. Wal will be sadly missed by his brothers & sisters and their families, and also his many friends.



Aged 78 Years



'Wal's Gone Fishing'



Relatives & friends of Wal are invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 29th March, 2019 commencing at 12noon. In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to the Heart Foundation. A donation box will be at the Chapel door.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 27, 2019
