AYOUB WADAD of Wollongong







Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on March 8, 2019. Loving daughter of Mikhael and Helen (both dec). Beloved wife of the late Hanna. Dearly loved mother of George, Malcom, Loratta, Salwa, Houda, Michael, Helen. Much loved Taita of her grandchldren and great grandchldren. Loved sister of George (dec), Shafic (dec), Bahaa (dec), Nahih (dec), Salwa, Sue, Jeff. Wadad will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Lebanon.







Aged 93 Years



In God's Care



God has you in His keeping,



we have you in our hearts



Reunited with Hanna



Jesus said to her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live,



even though they die. (John 11:25)







Relatives and friends are invited to attend Wadad's funeral service to be held at St Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church, 86 Kenny Street Wollongong on Tuesday at 11am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to the Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.







Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary