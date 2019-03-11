Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for WADAD AYOUB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WADAD AYOUB

Notice Condolences

WADAD AYOUB Notice
AYOUB WADAD of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on March 8, 2019. Loving daughter of Mikhael and Helen (both dec). Beloved wife of the late Hanna. Dearly loved mother of George, Malcom, Loratta, Salwa, Houda, Michael, Helen. Much loved Taita of her grandchldren and great grandchldren. Loved sister of George (dec), Shafic (dec), Bahaa (dec), Nahih (dec), Salwa, Sue, Jeff. Wadad will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Lebanon.



Aged 93 Years

In God's Care

God has you in His keeping,

we have you in our hearts

Reunited with Hanna

Jesus said to her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live,

even though they die. (John 11:25)



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Wadad's funeral service to be held at St Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church, 86 Kenny Street Wollongong on Tuesday at 11am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to the Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.