VLADIMIR JOVANOVSKI

VLADIMIR JOVANOVSKI Notice
JOVANOVSKI VLADIMIR With sadness we announce the passing of Vladimir on 29 March, 2019. Beloved husband of Novica. Dearly loved father of Alina, Chris, Tony (dec) and their families. Vladimir will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 71 Years



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Tuesday 2 April, 2019 at 6pm.

Vladimir's funeral service will be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Wednesday 3 April, 2019 at 11AM, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers donations to the family's chosen charity would be appreciated.

A donation box will be available at the church.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 1, 2019
