WOODS (nee Burling) Vivienne Esther Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 20th March, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Dearly beloved wife of 68 years to John. Cherished and loved mother and mother-in-law to Debbie & Lindsay, Neil & Julie, Tony & Helen. Adored grandmother and great grandmother.



We have a cluster of beautiful memories,

sprinkled by a million tears,

wishing God could have spared you,

for just a few more years.

Aged in her 88th year



A Requiem Mass for Vivienne will be offered at the St Therese Catholic Church, 2 Powell Street, West Wollongong on Wednesday 27th March, 2019 commencing at 9.30am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2019
