VINCENZO DE MARIA

Notice Condolences

VINCENZO DE MARIA Notice
DE MARIA VINCENZO Passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2019 from Mt Ousley. Beloved husband of the late Maria (dec). Loving father and father in law of Maria and Peter and Frank. Adored Nonno of Michael and Felicia, Anthony and Elessa in USA, Melissa and Simon. Great Nonno of Aiden and Caleb. Loved brother and brother in law of Vincenza and Giuseppe (dec) and Nick (dec) and Heather, Domenic and Ralph (dec), Bruno and June.



Aged 87 Years

Our memories of you will be treasured forever





Requiem Mass for the repose of Vincenzo's soul will be celebrated at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Thursday March 21, 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.

Rosary will be recited in the Chapel H Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 6pm



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 19, 2019
