Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Ann TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Veronica Ann TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR (nee Ryan) Veronica Ann of Balgownie



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 31, 2019. Adored wife of Rob. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Suzen and Mark, Robert and Alama. Loving Granny of her 5 grandchildren. Loved sister of Joy (dec), Bill (dec), Kevin (dec), Peter, John (dec), Patrick, Mark, Phil, Colleen, Frances and their families. Veronica will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



In God's care

Forever in our Hearts



Requiem Mass for the repose of Veronica's soul will be celebrated at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 47 Balmoral Street, Balgownie on Thursday April 4, 2019 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.