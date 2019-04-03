|
TAYLOR (nee Ryan) Veronica Ann of Balgownie
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 31, 2019. Adored wife of Rob. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Suzen and Mark, Robert and Alama. Loving Granny of her 5 grandchildren. Loved sister of Joy (dec), Bill (dec), Kevin (dec), Peter, John (dec), Patrick, Mark, Phil, Colleen, Frances and their families. Veronica will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
In God's care
Forever in our Hearts
Requiem Mass for the repose of Veronica's soul will be celebrated at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 47 Balmoral Street, Balgownie on Thursday April 4, 2019 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019