|
|
LIEVORE Velia Passed away peacefully on June 21 2019. Beloved wife of Lino. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Anita and Ian. Loving Nonna of Emma, and Abby. Velia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 88Years
Forever in our Hearts
Requiem Mass for the repose of Velia's soul will be held at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 11:30am.
Following the Mass a private burial will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 22, 2019