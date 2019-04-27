Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Vassilios TSIANTARLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vassilios TSIANTARLIS

Notice Condolences

Vassilios TSIANTARLIS Notice
TSIANTARLIS Vassilios of Towradgi, formerly of Cringila



Passed away suddenly on April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleni. Loved and adored father and father in law of Steven and Gina (both dec), Spiro and Sue, Keti and Thermi. Much loved Papou of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Vassilios will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece.



Aged 85 Years

Always loved and sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Vassilios to be held at St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Atchison Street Wollongong on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.

Prayers will be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday April 29, 2019 at 5pm.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.