TSIANTARLIS Vassilios of Towradgi, formerly of Cringila
Passed away suddenly on April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleni. Loved and adored father and father in law of Steven and Gina (both dec), Spiro and Sue, Keti and Thermi. Much loved Papou of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Vassilios will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece.
Aged 85 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Vassilios to be held at St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Atchison Street Wollongong on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday April 29, 2019 at 5pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019