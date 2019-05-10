Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Vassili GANITIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vassili "Bill" GANITIS

Notice Condolences

Vassili "Bill" GANITIS Notice
GANITIS Vassili 'Bill' of Warilla



Taken from us suddenly on May 4, 2019. Dearly loved father of Andrea, Stephanie. Loving Papou of his grandchildren Adrian, Shakiya, Ellirah, Jake, Brendan, Evie. Loved brother of Pasco, Nick, Julie. Bill will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 62 Years

Forever in our Hearts

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person no one can replace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bill's funeral service to be held at the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Monday May 13, 2019 at 11am.

Prayers will be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Sunday May 12, 2019 at 4pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.