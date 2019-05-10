|
|
GANITIS Vassili 'Bill' of Warilla
Taken from us suddenly on May 4, 2019. Dearly loved father of Andrea, Stephanie. Loving Papou of his grandchildren Adrian, Shakiya, Ellirah, Jake, Brendan, Evie. Loved brother of Pasco, Nick, Julie. Bill will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 62 Years
Forever in our Hearts
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person no one can replace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bill's funeral service to be held at the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Monday May 13, 2019 at 11am.
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Sunday May 12, 2019 at 4pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 10, 2019