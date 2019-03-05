|
|
WONSON Valerie "Val" May of Corrimal
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 3, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Des. Devoted mother of Kim. Adored Nan of Kassandra & Garth, Jeremy & Tash. Val will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 82 Years
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends of Val are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday March 7, 2019 commencing at 3pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 5, 2019