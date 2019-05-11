Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4285 9449
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie COLEMAN


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Valerie COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN (Brenton) Valerie 28.02.1935 - 08.05.2019

Late of Albion Park, formerly of Warilla



We are saddened to advise of the peaceful passing of our beautiful Mum and 'Granny Grumps'.



Now Reunited With Brendan.



Forever in the hearts of her treasured family and all those who loved her.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for VALERIE to be held in the Chapel at Lakeside Memorial Gardens, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Thursday 16th May 2019, commencing at 10.00am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices