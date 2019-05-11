|
|
COLEMAN (Brenton) Valerie 28.02.1935 - 08.05.2019
Late of Albion Park, formerly of Warilla
We are saddened to advise of the peaceful passing of our beautiful Mum and 'Granny Grumps'.
Now Reunited With Brendan.
Forever in the hearts of her treasured family and all those who loved her.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for VALERIE to be held in the Chapel at Lakeside Memorial Gardens, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Thursday 16th May 2019, commencing at 10.00am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 11, 2019