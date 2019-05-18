Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie ASHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie "Val" ASHER

Notice Condolences

Valerie "Val" ASHER Notice
ASHER Valerie 'Val' Passed away on May 12, 2019, after a courageous battle. Dearly loved mother of Karen, Brad, Kira. Loving Nanny of Kyle, Joshua. Loved sister of Ken, Rob, Jenni. Val will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and on the Gold Coast.



Aged 69 Years

At Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Val to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.