ASHER Valerie 'Val' Passed away on May 12, 2019, after a courageous battle. Dearly loved mother of Karen, Brad, Kira. Loving Nanny of Kyle, Joshua. Loved sister of Ken, Rob, Jenni. Val will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and on the Gold Coast.
Aged 69 Years
At Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Val to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 18, 2019