Val HICKIE

Notice Condolences

Val HICKIE Notice
HICKIE Val of Warilla, formerly of Dapto



Passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Tom. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Julie and Keith, and Graeme. Much loved Nanna of her grandchildren and great granddaughter. A loved sister and sister in law. Val will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 82 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Val's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla tomorrow Friday March 15, 2019 at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 14, 2019
