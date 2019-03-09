Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Val GILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Val GILL

Notice Condolences

Val GILL Notice
GILL Val of Albion Park, formerly of Mudgee



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on March 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Larry (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Gary and Veronica, Stephen and Joanne, Mandy and Hans, Dona and Ian. Cherished Nanny of her grandchildren Kevin, Robert, Laurie, Shanae, Tony, Tamika, Shanae, Rhianna, Tammy, Danny, and her great grandchildren.



Aged 80 Years

Reunited with Larry



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Val's funeral service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road Kanahooka on Monday March 11, 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.