GILL Val of Albion Park, formerly of Mudgee
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on March 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Larry (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Gary and Veronica, Stephen and Joanne, Mandy and Hans, Dona and Ian. Cherished Nanny of her grandchildren Kevin, Robert, Laurie, Shanae, Tony, Tamika, Shanae, Rhianna, Tammy, Danny, and her great grandchildren.
Aged 80 Years
Reunited with Larry
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Val's funeral service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road Kanahooka on Monday March 11, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019