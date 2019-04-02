|
CHAMBERLAIN VAL
Passed away 1st April 2019, of Dapto.
Dearly loved wife of Mick. Much loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Paul & Sandra, Darren & Jen. Loved Nan of Her 9 Grandchildren. Loved Sister & Sister-in-law & Aunty of Wayne, Maureen, Brian, & all their famlies.
Aged 72 Years.
The relatives & friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole Funeral Directors 634 Northcliffe Drive Kembla Grange on Thursday 4th April 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. In Lieu of flowers donations are invited to Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care Unit & a bowl for this purpose will be provided at the chapel door. At Val's request relatives & friends who are attending are asked if you could wear the colour purple.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 2, 2019