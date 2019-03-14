|
|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on March 9, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of Ken. Adored mother and mother in law of Steph and Kev, Wayne and Kerensa. Cherished Ma of Milly, Ruby, Ollie, Ellie, Fletcher, Sarah. Loved sister of Dorothy. Ursula will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 70 Years
A life well lived
God's care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ursula's funeral service to be held at Fairy Meadow Anglican Church, Cnr Jardine Street & Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Thursday March 14, 2019 11am.
In lieu of flowers donations to Palliative Care Volunteers Port Kembla Hospital would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2019
