COLARICH Umberto Passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ada. Dearly loved father of William and Ellen. Much loved Nonno of Alison and Jack. Umberto will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 96 Years
Forever in our hearts.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the repose of Umberto's soul to be held at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Monday February 25 at 10:30am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
The family wish to sincerely thank the caring staff of Marco Polo Unanderra and Woonona.
