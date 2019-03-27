|
TOMBLING Trevor of
Horsley
Passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Rhonda. Loving father and father in law of David and Vicky, Nathan, Amy, Simon, and Jason. Much loved Grandad to Patrick and Emma. Loved brother to Janet.
Aged 70 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Trevor's funeral service to be held at the Main Chapel Wollongong City Memorial Gardens, Berkeley Road Unanderra on Friday March 29, 2019 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers donations to the
National Heart Foundation of Australia
would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 27, 2019