MCINTOSH Trent of Dapto



Passed away as the result of an accident on May 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynne. Dearly loved and adored Dad of Hayden, and Sam. Dearly loved son of Wayne and Mary McIntosh, and son in law to Scott and Susan Davis. Loved brother, brother in law, and uncle. Trent will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 43 Years

Sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Trent's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore StreetWollongong on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 18, 2019
