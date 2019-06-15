Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Tilly FITZGERALD

Tilly FITZGERALD Notice
FITZGERALD Baby Tilly Precious daughter of Holly and Adam. Much loved sister to Tiara, Levi and Parker. Adored grand daughter of Joan & Stan, Thelma & Cecil and Errol.



5/6/2019 - 8/6/2019



Relatives and friends of Holly and Adam are warmly invited to attend Tilly's Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 17th June, 2019 commencing at 10am. Donations are invited to NICU Westmead/Miracle Babies. A donation box will be provided on the day.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019
