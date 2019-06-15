|
FITZGERALD Baby Tilly Precious daughter of Holly and Adam. Much loved sister to Tiara, Levi and Parker. Adored grand daughter of Joan & Stan, Thelma & Cecil and Errol.
5/6/2019 - 8/6/2019
Relatives and friends of Holly and Adam are warmly invited to attend Tilly's Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 17th June, 2019 commencing at 10am. Donations are invited to NICU Westmead/Miracle Babies. A donation box will be provided on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019