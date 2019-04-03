|
EWART Thomas "Tom" 18.11.1938 - 31.03.2019
Late of Bulli
Loving Husband of Margy. Adored Step Father of Tanya & Glenn and Mathew (dec). Treasured Silly Poppy of Kiah. Loved Brother of Jack, Mary, Jim (dec) and Therese. Uncle and Great Uncle of many Nephews and Nieces.
Now At Peace
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for TOM to be held in the Chapel of White Lady Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, BULLI on Saturday 6th April 2019 commencing at 10.30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 3, 2019