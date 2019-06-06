|
FITZGERALD (Hartmann) Theresa of Gerringong, formerly of Sydney.
Theresa passed away peacefully on Sunday 2nd June 2019. Loving wife of Brian (dec). Dear mother and mother in law to Kerry & Phillip and Catherine & David. Cherished Grandma to Ben, Olivia, Tim, Nathan and Samantha. Loving Great Grandma to Isabella and Alexander. Theresa is survived by her twin brother Bill and elder sister Patsy. Theresa will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Aged 90 years
Relatives and friends are warmly invited to celebrate Theresa's life at her funeral service to be held at Saint Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church 266 Fern Street Gerringong on Tuesday 11th June 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2019