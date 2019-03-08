Home
Theodasia (Dora) GEORGOPOULOS

of Figtree formerly of Warrawong



Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonidas. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Sam and Mara, Petka and Zivko (both dec), Denka and Ilo, Margaret and Dimce, Lena and Blagoja. Dear Baba of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Theodasia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 98 Years

Always loved and sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.

Prayers will be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on March 8, 2019 at 6 pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 8, 2019
