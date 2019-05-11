|
|
WALKER (Nee Simpson) Thelma of Port Kembla/ Warrawong
Passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gordon. Much loved mother and mother in law of Neal and Susan, Ross and Janet. Dearly loved Grandma of Joanne, Renee, Olivia, Sophia, Lachlan. Great grandmother to Ethan, Riley. Thelma will be sadly missed by her loving family.
Aged 91Years
In God's Care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Thelma's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home , 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 11, 2019