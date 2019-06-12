|
|
INNES (Nee RIAL) Thelma Grace Passed away peacefully on 9th June, 2019 at Uniting Care, Farmborough, previously of Wollongong. Beloved husband of Jack (dec). Dearly loved mother & mother in law of Jill & Christopher, and Colleen. Adored Granny of Matthew & Simone, Stephen, Anthony & Cassandra, Rachael, Maree & Raymond, Riley and Kirralee. Great grandmother (GGT) of Caitlin, Aidan, Madeline and Callie. Beloved sister & sister in law of Joyce & Phil Dowsett (dec) and Albert & Desley Rial. Loving aunt of her nieces and nephews. Thelma will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 96
Resting Peacefully - In God's Care
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Requiem Mass for Thelma on Friday 14th June, 2019 at St Francis Xavier's Cathedral, 36 Harbour St, Wollongong commencing at 2:00pm. Following Mass the funeral will proceed to the Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange for burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from June 12 to June 14, 2019