Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma INNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Grace INNES


1922 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Thelma Grace INNES Notice
INNES (Nee RIAL) Thelma Grace Passed away peacefully on 9th June, 2019 at Uniting Care, Farmborough, previously of Wollongong. Beloved husband of Jack (dec). Dearly loved mother & mother in law of Jill & Christopher, and Colleen. Adored Granny of Matthew & Simone, Stephen, Anthony & Cassandra, Rachael, Maree & Raymond, Riley and Kirralee. Great grandmother (GGT) of Caitlin, Aidan, Madeline and Callie. Beloved sister & sister in law of Joyce & Phil Dowsett (dec) and Albert & Desley Rial. Loving aunt of her nieces and nephews. Thelma will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 96

Resting Peacefully - In God's Care



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Requiem Mass for Thelma on Friday 14th June, 2019 at St Francis Xavier's Cathedral, 36 Harbour St, Wollongong commencing at 2:00pm. Following Mass the funeral will proceed to the Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange for burial.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from June 12 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.