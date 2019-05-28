Home
Thelma BROWN

BROWN Thelma of Woonona, formerly of Thirroul



Passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Andy (dec). Dearly loved Mum of Karen and David Montgomery, Drew and Jeanette Brown. Adored Nana of Jason, Hayley, Shane, Donna, their partners, and her 11 great grandchildren.



Aged 89Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Thelma's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 28, 2019
