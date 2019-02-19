|
DWYER Terry 'Claude' of Mandurah, Western Australia Formerly of Wollongong 12/1/1939 - 11/2/2019 Passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Deborah, devoted father & father-in-law of Teresa & John, Rod, Geoffrey & Michelle. Adored grandfather & great grandfather. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Carolyn, Phillip, Geoff & Sue, Ken & Kath, Mary & Joe McWilliam, Carole & Joe (dec) Micale, Sue & John Meehan, Jill & Ron Banfield. Cherished uncle of his nieces & nephews. Aged 80 years A funeral service & mass has been held in Mandurah, Western Australia. Greenfields Funerals, Port Kennedy, W.A
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2019