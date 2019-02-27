Home
Tanya FORMOSA


1968 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Tanya FORMOSA Notice
FORMOSA (nee McDonald) Tanya Passed away after a long illness with her loving families by her side. Dearly beloved Wife of the late Tony. Loving Mum to Matthew. Cherished Daughter to Lance & Freda. Much loved Daughter-in-law to Rita & Joe (dec). Truly loved Sister and Sister-in-law to Linda & Mark, Greg, Mary & Joe, Joyce & James. Adored Aunty to Craig, Leanne, Mitchell, Ashleigh, Ashleigh, Emily, Zachary and Lennox. Special friend to Vanessa and Danielle.



Aged 50 Years.

Reunited With Tony



Family & friends are invited to attend Tanya's Funeral Service to be held at St John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 24 Jerematta Street, Dapto on Friday 1st March, 2019 commencing at 12.00 midday. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Dapto for burial.



In lieu of flowers donations to the Lupus Association of NSW would be appreciated. A donation box will be available at the church on the day.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 27, 2019
