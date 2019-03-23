Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Resources
More Obituaries for SYBIL FOOKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SYBIL FOOKES

Notice Condolences

SYBIL FOOKES Notice
FOOKES SYBIL (nee Brown)



of Berry

formerly of Kiama



Passed away peacefully after a short illness on March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Allan. Dearly loved mother of Suzanne, Judith, and Murray. Loving Nana of her grandchildren Sandra, Amanda, Kate, Jacqueline, Melissa, Reginald, Jake, Phoebe and great grandchildren Emma, Micaela, Michael, Sophia, Jordan, Tomas, Hailey-Jane, Maizie, and William. Loved sister of Arthur (dec), and Rozabelle (dec). Sybil will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 92 Years

At Peace



Sybil's funeral service will be held at Uniting Church, Manning Street Kiama on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 10.30am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.