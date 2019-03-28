|
FOX, Colleen Susan (Sue)
(nee CLARKE)
Formerly of Corrimal, late of Coutts Crossing, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on 26th March, 2019, aged 66 years.
Soul mate of Bob (dec), adored mother and mother-in-law of Robyn, Paul and Jane, treasured Nanna of Luke, Jay, Kelsie, Ellie, Lachlan, loved sister of Des, Brian, Morgan and Lynette, loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sue's graveside funeral service to be held at the Coutts Crossing Cemetery, Armidale Road, Coutts Crossing, on SATURDAY (30th March, 2019), commencing at 1.00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Council NSW would be appreciated by the family and may be left at the service.
Sharon Ross
CLARENCE VALLEY FUNERALS
6642 7955
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 28, 2019
