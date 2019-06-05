Home
CHISHOLM Susan Ann of Warilla



Passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kim. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Kathy and Brendon. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Michael, Jasmine, Chantal. Loved sister of Fay, Kevin, Jeffrey.



Aged 65Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Susan's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths AvenueWarilla on Friday June 7, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 5, 2019
