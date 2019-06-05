|
CHISHOLM Susan Ann of Warilla
Passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kim. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Kathy and Brendon. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Michael, Jasmine, Chantal. Loved sister of Fay, Kevin, Jeffrey.
Aged 65Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Susan's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths AvenueWarilla on Friday June 7, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 5, 2019