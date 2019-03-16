|
MCCORMACK (nee BARTLEY) Sue of Keiraville,formerly of Bourke
Passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019. Loved daughter of Arthur and Alma. Beloved wife of the late James (Jim). Devoted mother and mother in law of James and Barbara, Leonie and Reece, John and Ritta. Adored Nanna of Aidan, Cameron, Lachlan, Carly and Kristen. Loved sister of Allen, Sis, Bill (all dec) and their families. Sue will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends.
In God's Care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sue's funeral service to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Gipps Street Gwynneville on Thursday March 21, 2019 at 11am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Gardens, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka 2530.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019