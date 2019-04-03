Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Steven O'CONNOR

Notice

Steven O'CONNOR
O'CONNOR Steven

of Dapto



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday March 30, 2019. Loving husband of Alison. Adored father of Kaylie,Tiffany. Much loved son of Barrie and Fay, youngest brother of Kevin, Bruce,April and their families. Steven will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 43 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Steven's funeral service to be held at St John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 24 Jerramatta Street Dapto on Friday April 5, 2019 at 3pm. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



In lieu of flowers donations to the Illawara Cancer Care Centre would be greatly appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 3, 2019
