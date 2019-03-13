Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Stephen MCCLURE

Notice Condolences

Stephen MCCLURE Notice
MCCLURE Stephen Loving husband of Trish. Devoted father of Jordan * and Hugh. Beloved son of Meg & John. Brother and friend to David and Melissa. An adored uncle 'Stinky' to all those who loved him.



'A loyal friend of many, his music and quick wit filled every space he entered. His generous spirit and commitment to his communities will long be remembered.'



Aged 59 Years



Always Loved, Forever Remembered,

Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends of Stephen are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 18th, March, 2019 commencing at 2pm. Donations are invited to the Luekemia Foundation. At the families request please allow time to arrive as the service will commence at 2pm promptly.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 13, 2019
