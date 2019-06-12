|
ROCH Stephen Lindsay 02.12.1951 - 08.06.2019
Late of Coledale
Treasured and adored Husband of Anne. Loving Dad of Lisa and Katie and Father-In-Law of Michael. Cherished Papa of Molly, Sadie and Lola.
Forever In Our Hearts
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend A Prayer Service for STEPHEN to be held in St Michaels Catholic Church, 325 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Thirroul on Friday 14th June 2019, commencing at 11.30am.
In lieu of flowers donations to Bowel Cancer Australia may be considered.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 12, 2019