Stephen Lindsay ROCH


1951 - 2019
Stephen Lindsay ROCH Notice
ROCH Stephen Lindsay 02.12.1951 - 08.06.2019

Late of Coledale



Treasured and adored Husband of Anne. Loving Dad of Lisa and Katie and Father-In-Law of Michael. Cherished Papa of Molly, Sadie and Lola.



Forever In Our Hearts



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend A Prayer Service for STEPHEN to be held in St Michaels Catholic Church, 325 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Thirroul on Friday 14th June 2019, commencing at 11.30am.



In lieu of flowers donations to Bowel Cancer Australia may be considered.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 12, 2019
