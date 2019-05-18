|
LAWLER Stephen John Passed away unexpectedly on May 14th, 2019. Formerly of Berkeley. Loving Dad and Father-in-law of Amanda & Karl, Stephen & Kerrie. Cherished Pop of Aolani, Matilda and Eva. Steve will be missed by Cheryl, all of his family and his mates.
Aged 64 Years
Relatives and friends of Steve are invited to attend a service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Thursday May 23rd, 2019 commencing at 10am. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to Baptist Care Port Kembla Community Centre, a box will be located at the chapel for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 18, 2019