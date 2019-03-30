Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Stansilaw PLACHTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stansilaw "Stan" PLACHTA

Notice Condolences

Stansilaw "Stan" PLACHTA Notice
PLACHTA Stanislaw 'Stan' Passed away peacefully at Uniting Care Gerringong on Wednesday 27th March, 2019. A true gentleman and a very dear friend to all, especially the late Regina and Michael Olender and their family. Special thanks to all the wonderful and caring staff of 'Boronia'.



Aged 93 Years

In Gods Care



Friends of Stan are invited to attend his Funeral Service at St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 166 Fern Street, Gerringong on Wednesday 3rd April, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will then proceed to Lakeside Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Dapto for burial.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.