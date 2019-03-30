|
|
PLACHTA Stanislaw 'Stan' Passed away peacefully at Uniting Care Gerringong on Wednesday 27th March, 2019. A true gentleman and a very dear friend to all, especially the late Regina and Michael Olender and their family. Special thanks to all the wonderful and caring staff of 'Boronia'.
Aged 93 Years
In Gods Care
Friends of Stan are invited to attend his Funeral Service at St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 166 Fern Street, Gerringong on Wednesday 3rd April, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will then proceed to Lakeside Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Dapto for burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 30, 2019