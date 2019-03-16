|
USLJEBRKA Slavko (Serge) Passed away suddenly 12th March 2019. Late of Unanderra, formerly of Croatia. Loving husband of Marija. Much loved father and father in law of Zvonko and Dijana, Tanja and Stiven, Ivan. Loving grandfather of Luka, Vice, Antea, Ariana and Eva. Slavko will be sadly missed by all his family, relatives and friends here in Australia and Croatia. Aged 70 Years Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of Slavko will be held at the Croatian Catholic Centre, 7-9 Bellevue Road, Figtree on Tuesday 19th March 2019, commencing with Rosary at 10.30am followed by Mass at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the Prayers following Mass, the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park where Slavko will be laid to rest. BLESSED FUNERALS ALL ILLAWARRA AREAS 1300 8000 97
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 16, 2019