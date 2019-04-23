|
|
MITREVSKI Slavka of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family, on April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Cvetan. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Jackie and Lou, Steven and Diana. Much loved Grandmother of her grandchildren and their families. Slavka will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here, in Macedonia, and overseas.
Aged 73 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Rest in Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Slavka's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 10:30am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Parsons Funerals, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong TONIGHT Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 6:30 pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 23, 2019