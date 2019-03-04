Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
ABELA SIMON Aged 50, sadly passed away at home on March 2, 2019 after a long, courageous battle against cancer. Adored husband of Penny. Loving father to Mathew, Ryan, and Lachlan, step- father to Tanaya, and Emily, step-father-in-law to Dane, step-grandpa to Oscar, Harper, Leo, and Boston. Son of Nick (dec) and Joan, brother of Christopher, and Lucas, brother-in-law to Anita, Keg, Rodney, and Vibeke, uncle to Jessica, Brianna, Ernie, Matthew, and Patrick, nephew of Dean and Flora, Vicky and Kevin, Christine and John, Megan and John, son-in-law of Ernie and Gwen, loved by his many relatives and friends. Fur-dadda to Buttons.

Personal thanks to Dr F Chu, Dr S Gunasekera, Palliative Care Team, Community Health Nurses, C7 West, HITH and Wollongong Emergency Department.



Taken too soon, will never be forgotten,

a kind and gentle soul

'Gone Surfing'

My sweetie, my darling

you are the great love of my life

A love beyond the hands of time

and I did it my way



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Simon's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday March 7, 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation

would be appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 4, 2019
