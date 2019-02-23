|
|
KOLEGA Sime of Warrawong formerly of Croatia
Taken from us suddenly on Wednesday February 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna. Much loved father and father in law of Mary and Tom, Danny and Vesna. Loving Dida of David, Carina, Matthew, Charlotte. Sime will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Croatia.
Aged 87 Years
Our memories of you
will be treasured forever
Requiem Mass for the repose of Sime's soul at St Mary Queen Of Croats Catholic Church, 7-9 Bellevue Road Figtree on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 10:30am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka
Rosary will be recited at St Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, prior to the Mass at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to the
Cystic Fibrosis Clinic of Westmead Children's
Hospital would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 23, 2019