Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Sime KOLEGA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sime KOLEGA

Notice Condolences

Sime KOLEGA Notice
KOLEGA Sime of Warrawong formerly of Croatia



Taken from us suddenly on Wednesday February 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna. Much loved father and father in law of Mary and Tom, Danny and Vesna. Loving Dida of David, Carina, Matthew, Charlotte. Sime will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Croatia.



Aged 87 Years

Our memories of you

will be treasured forever



Requiem Mass for the repose of Sime's soul at St Mary Queen Of Croats Catholic Church, 7-9 Bellevue Road Figtree on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 10:30am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka



Rosary will be recited at St Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, prior to the Mass at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to the

Cystic Fibrosis Clinic of Westmead Children's

Hospital would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.