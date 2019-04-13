Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
SUMMERS Shirley Patricia of Albion Park Rail



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Michael, Matthew and Jesina, Kylie and Daniel. Much loved Ninny of Harper and Olivia. Loved sister and sister in law of Robert and Rosita. Shirley will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Forever in our hearts



A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Shirley's soul will be celebrated at, St Paul's Catholic Church, Tongarra Road, Albion Park on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 10.30am, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 13, 2019
