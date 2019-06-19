Home
Shirley May KUIPER

KUIPER Shirley May Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on June 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Gordon and Teresa, Hilda and Paul, Phillip and Anna. Much loved Oma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shirley will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 78 Years

Forever in our hearts



Rosary will be held in the Chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 4pm.



Shirley's funeral service will be held in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd, Warrawong on Friday 21 June, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 19, 2019
