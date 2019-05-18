Home
HOPKINS Shirley May of Warilla



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on May 15, 2019. Dearly adored mother of Angela, Daryl, Jason. Much loved Nanna of her grandchildren. Shirley will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 91Years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 18, 2019
