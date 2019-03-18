|
|
GILES SHIRLEY GRACE Dearly beloved Wife to Raymond (dec), Loved
Mother and Mother in law to Marilynne (dec) &
Geoff, Russell & Kaisa, Adored Grandmother of 6 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. Shirley will be sadly missed by family and friends in Australia and overseas.
Relatives and friends of Shirley are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 22 March 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2019