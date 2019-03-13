|
|
|
of Kanahooka
Passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Ray. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Barry and Lorraine, Kathryn and Robert. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren David, Rachael, Amanda, Jessica and her great grandchild Hannah. Loved sister of Joyce, Desmond, Betty and Noel (all dec).
Aged 85 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
The Heart Foundation would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019
