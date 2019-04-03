|
POWTER Sharon Norma Passed away on 29th March, 2019. Loving Wife of Rob and loving Mum of Shane. Cherished by her Sisters and Brother. Sharon will be sadly missed by her Mum Josie, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and her many friends.
Aged 59 Years
Always Loved
Relatives and friends of Sharon are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 8th April, 2019 commencing at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Kids With Cancer. A box will be at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 3, 2019