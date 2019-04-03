Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon POWTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Norma POWTER


1960 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Sharon Norma POWTER Notice
POWTER Sharon Norma Passed away on 29th March, 2019. Loving Wife of Rob and loving Mum of Shane. Cherished by her Sisters and Brother. Sharon will be sadly missed by her Mum Josie, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and her many friends.



Aged 59 Years

Always Loved



Relatives and friends of Sharon are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 8th April, 2019 commencing at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Kids With Cancer. A box will be at the Chapel door.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.