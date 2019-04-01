Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
NIKOLOVSKA Sava Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sotir. Dearly loved mother of Borce, Dobrila and their families. Sava will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 88 Years

Always loved and sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sava's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.

Prayers will be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 6pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 1, 2019
